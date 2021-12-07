Govt committed to provide conducive environment to foreign investors: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Tuesday that the government was firmly committed to provide conducive environment to the investors and businessmen to promote investment and export-led growth.

Talking to a delegation of Turkish Coca Cola Company, led by its General Manager, Ahmet Kursad Ertin, the adviser said the government had already taken steps for ease of doing business by providing incentives and full support to businesses.

The Adviser assured the delegation members of full government support for their business endeavours and said that the government would take all possible measures to facilitate the businesses and provide them with a level-playing field as the government believed in investment and export-led growth.

He encouraged them to enter into export market and government would fully support their initiatives.On the occasion, Ahmet Kursad Ertin appreciated the intention and practical steps taken by the government to facilitate businesses and investors and providing favourable environment for encouraging foreign investment in Pakistan.

The delegation gave a presentation on the business operations of the Turkish Coco Cola company in Pakistan.The delegation members appreciated the efforts made by the government to promote investment and business activities in the country.

They also shared a number of recommendations and proposals related to duties and taxes, proliferation of beverage industry in Pakistan and enhancement of economic growth.