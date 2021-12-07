Smog/fog likely to continue in plain areas of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday said that smog/fog will engulf plain areas of Punjab at morning and night hours during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -11 C, Astore, Babusar-05, Kalat, Gupis, Gilgit, Kalam, Skardu -04, Quetta -03, Hunza, Rawalakot -02, Drosh, Bagrote -01 C.