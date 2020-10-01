ECNEC okays projects worth over Rs 440 billion

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP):The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) Thursday approved projects in various sectors worth of over Rs 440 billion.

The meeting of the committee was held here with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in chair.

The committee considered and approved the “Simplification of Planning Commission/ Planning Division Development Processes and procedure to improve Project Management” (Guidelines).

According to the new procedures there are reforms in six areas including project identification and preparation of PC-I; processing and approval of PC-I; project management and staffing; opening of project assignment account; procedure for release of funds, and monitoring and evaluation.

ECNEC also approved in principle the Locust Emergency and Food Security Project for which the World Bank would provide $200 million.

The project of Indus Highway (N-55) Additional Carriageway Project (Shikarpur-Rajanpur section) was also approved by ECNEC.

The project will be completed at the total rationalized cost of Rs.44.704 billion. (The Asian Development Bank will also share the cost; Rs.40.233 billion).

The project which will be completed in three years time and envisages construction of additional 2-lanes and widening and rehabilitation of existing 2-lane carriageway of Shikarpur-Rajanpur section of Indus highway N-55.

The total length of Shikarpur- Rajanpur section is 221.950 km that will be upgraded to a 4 lane dual carriageway facility with each lane 3.65m wide.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) would be responsible for the execution, operation and maintenance of the project. Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) has allocated Rs.1 billion for the completion of this project in 2020-2021.

Construction of Rajanpur-DG Khan Section of N-55 as 4 Lane Highway 121.50 Km was approved by ECNEC at the total rationalized cost of Rs.33.172 billion with ADB share of Rs. 28.528 billion.

The project will be completed in three years by NHA. The project road starts from Rajanpur and passes through Fazilpur, Muhammad Pur Dewan, Jampur and terminates at Dera Ghazi Khan.

Federal PSDP has allocated Rs.500 million for the completion of this project in 2020-21.

Dualization and Rehabilitation of DG Khan- DI Khan Section of N-55 (208.19 Km) was also approved by ECNEC at the total rationalized cost of Rs.52.276 billion with ADB share of Rs. 44.958 billion.

The Project will be completed in 3 years by NHA. The project road starts from DG Khan then passes through Shah Sadar Din, Kala, Shahdan Lund, Taunsa, Tibi Qasrani, Mahra, Paroa and terminates at DI Khan. Federal PSDP has allocated Rs.500 million for the completion of this project in 2020-21.

Rehabilitation and upgradation of 79.890 km, Jhaljao- Bela Road at the total rationalized cost of Rs.11.118 billion was approved by ECNEC without any foreign exchange component. The project will be completed in 3 years time by NHA.

The project road starts from Jhaljao and terminates at Bela, District Awaran. The road traverses through towns of Augani, Sipai sing, Chauki and finally terminates at Bela. It is expected that the completion of the project will save vehicle travel time and vehicle operating costs of commuters. It will also contribute to ensure efficient movement of trade, goods and traffic in relatively shorter time.

The meeting also approved Peshawar Northern Bypass Project-32.2 Km at the second revised cost of Rs 21.338 billion.

The project envisages construction of 32.20 km, 4-lane bypass with service roads on either side, on the northern side of Peshawar city.

The total 32.2 Km distance of the Bypass has been divided into three packages for construction purposes (Section I: M-1 Intersection- Charsada Road Interchange (7.60 Km in length). Section II: Charsada Road Interchange- Warsak Road Interchange (11.6 Km). Section III: which has been subdivided in Section 3A and 3B ; Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road (5.50 Km) – from Nasir Bagh to end point at Takhtabaig Khwar check post (7.50 Km)).

Construction of 157 MW Madian Hydropower project, District Swat, under the World Bank assisted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy Development Program was also approved by ECNEC at the total rationalized cost of Rs.79.375 billion.

ECNEC directed that the sponsors will adhere to the IPP regime followed by NEPRA and all cost will be rationalized as per NEPRA cost Structure. The sponsors will hire financial consultants to negotiate tariff and ensure least cost generation at affordable price/ tariff of the Hydropower Project.

Construction of 88 MW Gabral Kalam hydropower Project at an estimated cost of Rs.36.43 billion including FEC of Rs. 8.815 billion was approved by ECNEC.

ECNEC also approved evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu HPP stage-I Dasu to Islamabad via Mansehra at the total cost of Rs.132.25 billion with foreign exchange component of Rs. 112.23 billion.

The project is expected to complete in 5 years time and is proposed to be financed by the World Bank.

The main objective of the project is the evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu hydro power project to respective load centers of DISCOs by construction of 765 kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydropower project to Islamabad via Mansehra.