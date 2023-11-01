ECC approves updation of HS codes

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Wednesday gave consent for the proposed amendments in PCT codes in the IPO 2022 and EPO 2022 for “Updation of HS Codes in the Import and Export Policy Orders 2022.”

The summary to this effect was submitted by Ministry of Commerce before ECC, the meeting of which was chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Minister for Commerce, Industries, & Production, Gohar Ijaz; Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hassan Fawad; Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Sami Saeed; Minister for Power & Petroleum, Muhammad Ali; Advisor to PM on Finance, Dr. Waqar Masood; Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan; Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan; federal secretaries and other senior government officials of the relevant ministries.

A summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy regarding measures to meet requirement of Urea fertilizers for Rabbi Season 2023-24 was also considered by the forum.

After detailed discussion the ECC decided that uninterrupted gas supply will continue for Fatima Fert and Agritech Plants to ensure sufficient supply of urea fertiliser.