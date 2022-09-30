ECC approves transfer price on imported urea at Rs2150 per bag

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Friday approved the Dealer Transfer Price (DTP) of 50 kg imported Urea bag at Rs. 2150/bag.

The committee also approved incidental charges at Rs. 620.47/bag with sharing subsidy on imported Urea at 50:50 basis with provinces.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the ECC, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

ECC approved the proposal containing request of M/s Zaver Petroleum Corporation (Pvt) Limited (ZPCL) for assignment of its entire 10% Working Interest (WI) in Bannu West Block to M/s Orient Petroleum Inc (OPI).

The ECC granted five years extension with effect from April 2, 2022 in the validity period of development and production lease of Zamzama D&PL, on the existing terms and conditions.

The ECC granted extension in the validity period of the eighteen (18) exploration licenses.





The ECC also approved tariff rationalization by way of adjustments for K-Electric to maintain the uniform tariff across the country at Rs. 0.5087/unit.