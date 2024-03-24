Call for using quality seeds, modern farming practices to ensure food security

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP):Pakistan can harness its agricultural potential to ensure food security, economic prosperity, and sustainable development by promoting horizontal and vertical expansion through the adoption of high-quality seeds and modern farming practices.

Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik stated this while talking to a delegation of agricultural experts led by Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed Head of Plant Breeding and Genetics Punjab University here on Sunday.

Malik said that to enhance agricultural productivity, it is imperative to pursue a dual strategy focusing on both horizontal and vertical growth. Horizontal growth entails expanding the cultivation area, particularly in Cholistan’s barren lands, which hold untapped potential. By reclaiming and efficiently utilizing such land, Pakistan can significantly increase its agricultural output.

He said, vertical growth was also equally crucial for enhancing per-acre yield through the adoption of high-yielding quality seeds and modern agricultural practices. “Utilizing advanced seed technology and agricultural techniques can substantially boost productivity without

the need for additional land resources. This approach aligns with sustainable farming practices while addressing the growing demand for food security in the country,” he remarked.

The PHHSA Chairman said recent initiative by the Prime Minister to crackdown on the mafia selling substandard seeds is commendable and indicative of a proactive stance towards improving agricultural standards. The establishment of National Seed Development and Regularity Authority reflects a step towards promoting quality seed usage and ensuring the availability of superior agricultural inputs to farmers across the country.

He said PHHSA’s recognition of the government’s efforts in boosting the agricultural economy highlights the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in achieving agricultural development goals.

Advocating for representation as a stakeholder in the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority, he added, the PHHSA aims to contribute its expertise towards shaping policies and regulations that foster innovation and quality assurance in the seed industry.

Incorporating stakeholders’ perspectives and expertise, especially from reputable associations like PHHSA, can facilitate the formulation of comprehensive strategies to address the challenges hindering agricultural productivity, he argued.

He stressed the need for collaboration among public sector, industry players, and agricultural stakeholders is essential for implementing holistic approaches that promote sustainable growth and resilience in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.