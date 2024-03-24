IIOJK people struggling for UN-pledged right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):People in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are engaged in a struggle for the exercise of their United Nations-pledged right to self-determination.

Kashmiris’ freedom struggle is an indigenous popular movement and has been accepted as a just struggle at the global level, said a press release.

It said indigenous character of the Kashmir freedom movement is evident from the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris on daily basis, adding the Kashmiris’ struggle against Indian illegal occupation also reflects the sentiments of the general populace of the occupied territory.

Modi’s designs to term Kashmir freedom struggle as sponsored are aimed at giving a bad name to it but he must remember that people, struggling from freedom, cannot be linked to terrorism.

It said that India cannot befool the world by terming the homegrown Kashmiris’ freedom struggle as sponsored and the Modi regime will fail in its nefarious design to label Kashmiris’ indigenous movement as sponsored. The Kashmiris homegrown freedom movement is destined to succeed, the report maintained.