GDA reviews reforms, stresses transparency, discipline

QUETTA, Mar 18 (APP):The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) held a high-level meeting chaired by Director General Moin-ur-Rehman Khan to review administrative affairs, employee performance, and institutional reforms.

The session was attended by senior officials, including Director Administration Chingiz Khan, Director of Finance Zakir Majeed, Director Environment Rasool Bakhsh Baloch, Controller Buildings Nazar Ahmed, Director Land Management Shey Mansoor, Deputy Director Human Resources Nazar Muhammad, and Deputy Director Town Planning Abdul Razzaq, among others.

The Director General received a detailed briefing on all employees, covering their roles, postings, assignments, and overall performance, said a news release. Various proposals aimed at improving institutional efficiency were evaluated, with clear directives issued to ensure effective implementation.

Participants emphasized that sustainable institutional development depends on transparency, merit-based practices, efficient systems, and a strong administrative framework.

Special focus was placed on the newly established Water Section. The Director General directed that staff be appointed permanently rather than temporary attachments, to ensure better functionality and improved water supply services for Gwadar residents.

The meeting also reviewed government-mandated austerity policies. The Director General instructed all departments to fully implement these measures and ensure strict compliance across the organization.

Key decisions were discussed to enforce discipline within the institution. A proposal regarding early retirement for employees with substance abuse issues was considered, while strict disciplinary action was ordered against staff with repeated absenteeism.

Speaking at the meeting, Moin-ur-Rehman Khan stressed that reforms are essential for institutional growth. He underscored the importance of transparency, merit, and accountability in transforming the authority into a strong and effective public institution.

He urged all officers and staff to perform their duties with integrity, professionalism, and a strong sense of public service, aiming to make the Gwadar Development Authority a model organization.