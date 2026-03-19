UN welcomes ‘pause’ in hostilities between Pakistan & Afghan regime

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 18 (APP): The United Nations on Wednesday welcomed the “pause” in military operations agreed by Pakistan and the Afghan regime,

following requests from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar during the Eid-ul Fitr holidays, hoping that it will be extended.

“That’s a welcome development,” Farhan Aziz Haq, UN deputy spokesperson, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York

The pause will begin at midnight on Wednesday and continue until March 23, Pakistan’s Information Minister Ataullah Tarrar said on X.

“As I said at the start of the briefing, the (UN) Secretary-General has called for de-escalation and the immediate cessation of hostilities and for parties to comply with international law — so this is in line with that, and we hope that the suspension during Eid will be extended,” Farhan Haq added.