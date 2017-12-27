Aviation Conference resolves to regain lost glory of Aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):The first-ever aviation conference organized by Shaheen Air International (SAI) concluded successfully here on
Wednesday with the aim of regaining the lost glory of aviation sector and working together to take the airline
business in Pakistan to new heights.
Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Chairman Standing Committee of Senate of Pakistan for Cabinet Secretariat and
Establishment Division was chief guest on the occasion.
Farooq Rehmatullah (retd), Ex Director General, Civil Aviation Authority, Air Marshal Shahid Latif (retd), Ex Vice
Chief Of Air Staff, Pakistan Airforce, Lt. General Munir Hafeez (retd), Ex-Chairman, National Accountability Bureau
and Ex Corps Commander, Major General Javed Aslam Tahir (retd), Ex Director General Army Aviation and
Commander Pakistan Army Aviation Command along with representatives from other domestic airlines attended
the conference and appreciated the initiative taken by SAI to provide a platform for all the stakeholders to
discuss about the future of aviation industry.
Speaking at the conference, Kashif Sehbai, Chairman, Shaheen Air said “Due to various reasons, our aviation
sector has taken a hit due to which many international airlines have closed their operations in Pakistan in the last
10 years and our Pakistani based airlines didn’t get the chance to expand their operations much outside the country.
We are here today to discuss the opportunities the lie in front of us, how we can capitalize on them for the betterment
of our industry and take it to new heights. It is high time that we move from terrorism to tourism and use what nature
has bestowed upon us in benefit of our country to attract tourists which is not only good in terms of business but will
also help in building a positive global image of Pakistan”.
Shaheen Air, has continuously been working for the betterment of aviation industry in Pakistan. The airline has
been increasing it routes both domestically and internationally by bringing in new investment and adding new aircraft
to its fleet.
Kashif Sehbai, chairman, SAI also requested representatives of the CAA to support the airline by giving them
permissions to fly on more routes which would not only expand the airline’s operations but would also provide more
flying options to its customers.
