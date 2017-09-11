Asian Media Workshop and Forum on Belt & Road commences

BEIJING, Sept 11 (APP): A two-week long Asian Media Workshop and 2017

Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road commenced here with morning and afternoon seminars on the Belt and Road Initiative and China’s financial reforms.

The Asian Media Workshop is being attended by journalists and media

persons from diverse media organizations, newspapers, TV news channels and media houses of 25 Asian countries.

Speaking at the welcome reception, Director General of Coordination

Bureau of Foreign Affairs, International Department, Central Committee of CPC, You Jinhua said the Belt and Road Initiative is a development strategy proposed by Chinese President, Xi Jinping in 2013 which focuses on connectivity and cooperation between Eurasian countries.

The strategy underlines China’s push to take a larger role in global

affairs with a China-centered trading network, he added.

The Director General said the Belt and Road Initiative is geographically

structured along six corridors, and the maritime silk road and is expected to bridge the ‘infrastructure gap’ and thus accelerate economic growth across the Asia Pacific area and Central and Eastern Europe.

Now, the Initiative has entered into implementation phase with a number

of projects being completed in a number of countries along the Belt and Road, he added.

Three seminars on global economic trends, China’s financial technology

development and Chinese culture and cross-cultural communication will be held on the occasion.

Another seminar has been organized on September 12 on

internationalization of the Renminbi in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative besides display of robotic writing on the occasion.

During the visit to the international department of the Communist Party

of China, threadbare discussion has been organized on the 19th CPC National Congress.

The event also envisages seminars on the China’s outbound investment

besides interactive meeting with representatives of the Silk Road Fund and China Development Bank.

The participants of the workshop will later move to Lanzhou and Baiyin

city of the China where they will be accorded reception by the city leadership at Dunhuang in China.

Opening ceremony of 2017 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt & Road will be

held at Dunhuang in China with keynote, speeches to be delivered by the heads of media organizations and other participating institutions.

During the last leg of two week long Asian Media Media Workshop & 2017

Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, animated discourse will be held on China’s foreign policies of neighboring countries.

A meeting has also been arranged with state leader at the Great Hall, to

be followed by visit to the Tsinghua University Science Park (TusPark) and People’s Daily and discussion on China’s innovative economy along with closing ceremony.