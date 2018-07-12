Appeared before NAB for supremacy of law: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP):Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Abdul Aleem Khan said that the National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) is a national institution and he appeared before its officials to uphold the supremacy of the institution.

Talking to the media outside the NAB office here on Thursday, he said all should be questioned on offshore companies, adding that he did not have any such company.

To a query, Aleem Khan said that masses were fully aware of the corrupt leaders and the voters would reject them in elections. He said the July 25 election result would decide future of the country, adding that it would set a new economic direction for the nation.

About allegations against him, he said Mian Shehbaz Sharif had off and on called him a land-grabber, but could never present any evidence against him during his a decade long tenure as Punjab Chief Minsiter. He challenged Shehbaz Sharif to point out the land which was grabbed by him. He said if he had grabbed federal or provincial government, he could not do without the help from Nawaz Sharif and Shebaz Sharif.

To a question, he said the PML-N faced with defeat, adding that Shehbaz Sharif would have to face the music on the issue of 56 companies.

About arrest of political workers, the PTI leader said that nobody should be arrested and the issues should be resolved with the local administration through dialogue, adding that PTI workers never burnt tyres or created law and order situation in the past.