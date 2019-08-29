AJK PM calls occupied Kashmir ‘world’s largest open air prison’, voices concern over tensions

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (APP):Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has described as “a crime against humanity” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal occupied Kashmir’s special status and the subsequent crackdown, saying the disputed state has been turned into “the world’s largest open-air prison.”

“Kashmir is a flashpoint”, he said in an interview with NEWSWEEK, a mass circulation American weekly magazine.

“We are very concerned in this part of Pakistan that anything could happen,” Haider added.

Echoing Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Azad Kashmir leader called for global intervention, including from US President Donald Trump, to stop the ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.