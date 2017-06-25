57 injured shifted at Nishtar burn unit, five of them dead

MULTAN, June 25 (APP): As many as 57 critical burn injured

of Ahmad Pur East oil tanker explosion have been shifted to

burn unit of the Nishtar Hospital so far, five of them

succumbed to their injuries.

According to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr

Kaleemullah, 57 burn injured were airlifted by the Pak Army

to the burn unit of the Nishtar Hospital.

He said two more victims had been succumbed to injuries

and death toll raised to five at the Nishtar Hospital.

He said identification of the deceased would be made

after consultation with attendants.

Dr Kaleemullah said waiting areas for attendants had

been arranged and arrangements for Iftar of attendants had been

made by the district administration.