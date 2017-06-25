57 injured shifted at Nishtar burn unit, five of them dead

MULTAN, June 25 (APP): As many as 57 critical burn injured
of Ahmad Pur East oil tanker explosion have been shifted to
burn unit of the Nishtar Hospital so far, five of them
succumbed to their injuries.
According to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr
Kaleemullah, 57 burn injured were airlifted by the Pak Army
to the burn unit of the Nishtar Hospital.
He said two more victims had been succumbed to injuries
and death toll raised to five at the Nishtar Hospital.
He said identification of the deceased would be made
after consultation with attendants.
Dr Kaleemullah said waiting areas for attendants had
been arranged and arrangements for Iftar of attendants had been
made by the district administration.
