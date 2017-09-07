1.08 million Chinese college students sign up for army

BEIJING, Sept 7 (APP): A total of 1.08 million Chinese college students

have signed up for the army as of late August this year, up 5.58 percent year on year, according to an educational official here.

The figure showed that more college students would like to devote

themselves to national defence and serve the country, Xu Mei, spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said.

The ministry will help with physical and political examinations to

recruit more soldiers from colleges, Xu said.

In July this year, the military asked to raise the proportion of college

student recruits.