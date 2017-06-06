Writers welcome PAL Regional Office in FATA

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP): Writers and Scholars of Federal
Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Tuesday lauded the government
for allocating funds for establishing Pakistan Academy of Letters
Regional Office in FATA.
Writers and scholars including Professor Dr. Danish Bhittani,
Dr. Zia ur Rehman, Noor Ghulam Noori, Munir Dalgeer Aurakzai, Jehad
Gul Afridi, talking to APP said that PAL regional office FATA would
play very vital role in promoting literary activities among the
people of FATA.
They said that allocation funds for establishing
regional office of PAL in FATA is good step by the present
government.
They said that the literary forums have lauded the government’s
decision as it will encourage writers and scholars of FATA, adding
that PAL regional office will facilitate people in far flung areas
of the country.
He said that the writers community from across the FATA,
appreciated the government’s initiative.
Chairman Academy of Letters Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio
told APP that PAL regional office FATA would be established at in
Khyber Agency near Hamza Shinwari’s Shrine.
