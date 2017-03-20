World’s longest cable-stayed railway bridge closes in China

BEIJING (China), March 20 (APP): A three-tower cable-stayed heavy

railway bridge closed over Dongting Lake, the second-largest freshwater

lake in China.

The 1,290-meter bridge is designed with a carrying load of 10,000

tonnes, enough to accommodate a fully-loaded train passing at a speed

of 120 km per hour, Chinese newspaper, People’s Daily reported on Monday.

Xu Bin, project manager of China Railway Major Bridge Engineering

Group Co Ltd, said the Dongting Lake Bridge was the world’s longest three-tower

cable-stayed railway bridge. It was also the first time

steel box girders have been used for such a bridge.

The bridge is an important part of the world’s longest heavy-duty

railway for coal transport. The 1,814.5-km railway is still under construction and is

designed to link the coal-rich western Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region with Ji’an City

in east China’s Jiangxi Province.

The railway line is scheduled for operation in 2020 with an estimated

investment of 193 billion yuan (28 billion U.S. dollars).

It is expected to be a trunk energy supply channel, linking north and

west China’s energy suppliers with economic powerhouses in the middle and lower reaches

of the Yangtze River. It is designed with an annual transport capacity of over 200 million

tonnes.