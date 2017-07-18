Women cricket team’s dismal performance in WC set back for women cricket

LAHORE, July 18 (APP): Lahore region representative in Pakistan Cricket

Board, Nosheen Tahir has termed Pakistan women cricket team’s performance in the World Cup (WC) “disappointing” and a set back for women cricket in Pakistan.

“Losing all the seven matches in a row is worst ever performance of the

women team in the Cup and it widely suggests for bringing in drastic changes for revival of women cricket “, she told APP in an interview here on Tuesday.

Nosheen said PCB provided best facilities to the team for its preparation

and arranged foreign tour prior to the participation in the World Cup but the results were very disappointing as it failed to strike a victory in the mega event.

“Pak women team debacle in the Cup has caused a lot of damage to women cricket and in the given circumstances greater efforts are needed to put it on road of recovery and success “,she added.

Highlighting PCB’s efforts for the cause of women cricket in Pakistan, she said special emphasis was laid on the training and grooming of the team which failed to rise to the occasion in the Cup.

“If you analyze PCB’s efforts in recent years to develop women cricket on solid lines , a lot of activity was generated at domestic level,”

she added.

Nosheen called for introducing reforms in women cricket, widening of pool of women cricketers, revival of U19 and Pakistan A teams and their tours to abroad and holding of talent hunt programmes at national level, setting up of a national women cricket academy at a dedicated ground and appointment of those coaches with the team who are capable of inspiring the team to success.

“There is dire need to widen the existing pool of women players by holding countrywide trials on long term basis and to hold performance evaluating camps at NCA under the watchful of coaches,”she said.

“The new talent be put in U19 which should be groomed under a long term programme and its top performers be given a place in Pak A team which should be sent abroad specially to Europe to gain experience by playing on bouncy wickets”.

She said there is no shortcut to success and sincere efforts are needed

to ensure a better tomorrow of Pakistan women cricket.

“The process of player’s induction in Pak U19 and Pak A teams should

continue on regular basis and then the stage comes to send them to Women Cricket academy which should be established as early as possible at a dedicated ground “, she said.

Nosheen said Pak women cricketers need to improve their physical fitness and qualified physical trainers be attached with the Pak U19 and A teams.

She also called for increasing women cricket events at regional and

national level to expand the base of the game.