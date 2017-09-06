UNITED NATIONS, Sept 6 (APP): Nearly 123 million children are missing
out on school worldwide – a number which has barely changed in the last ten years, prompting the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to call for more investments.
Pervasive levels of poverty, protracted conflicts and complex
humanitarian emergencies are to blame for the stagnation in the rate of children able to attend school, UNICEF said.
War, poverty stall progress on education rates over past decade: UNICEF
