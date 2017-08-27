Wang Yi reaffirms China’s continuing support to Pakistan

BEIJING, Aug 27 (APP): Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi has reaffirmed China’s continuing and firm support to Pakistan and vowed to further strengthen the all weather strategic cooperative friendship with it.

Talking to Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua during her recent visit to China, the Chinese foreign minister lauded Pakistan’s contributions and great sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism, adding that the international community should fully recognize these efforts, according to People’s Daily here.

The entire gambit of bilateral relations, regional, global issues, as well as the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, were discussed.

The foreign secretary, while underlining the importance of Pakistan-China friendship, reiterated Pakistan’s support to China on all issues of its core interest.

She said that the recent visit of Vice Premier Wang Yang on the occasion of 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan, had further solidified the time tested friendship between the two countries.

Pakistan and China agreed to continue close consultations on efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of the Trilateral Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Foreign Minister’s meeting.