Wang Yi head Chinese delegation at 72nd session of UN General Assembly in New York

BEIJING, Sept 11 (APP): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will head a

delegation during the General Debate at the 72nd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“The foreign minister will give a full account of China’s stances and

propositions on the current international landscape and major international and regional issues and demonstrate China’s firm resolve to stand ready to work with the other UN member states to uphold world peace and stability and promote development and prosperity,” Geng Shuang informed during his regular press briefing here.

Responding to a question regarding UN role under the current

international landscape, he said as a founding member of the UN and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China stays committed to the path of multilateralism, steadfastly upholds the international order with the UN at the core and supports the UN in playing a core and leading role in maintaining international and regional peace, promoting world development and improving global governance.

“China will continue taking an active part in the work of the UN in such

areas as politics, security, development, human rights and arms control, advance democratization and legalization of international relations and join hands with the other UN member states to build a new type of international relations with win-win cooperation at the core and foster a community of shared future for mankind,” he added.

On imposition of new sanctions on KPRK by UN Security Council, he said the Chinese side approves that the UN Security Council makes further reaction and takes needed measures in response to the sixth nuclear test of the DPRK.

“We hope that the members of the UN Security Council can reach consensus on the basis of thorough consultations and utter the same and united voice to the outside world,” he added.

The spokesperson said the responses and measures of the UN Security

Council should be conducive to realizing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, upholding the peace and stability of the Peninsula and promoting the political settlement of relevant issues in a peaceful way.

Expressing concerns about the news of massive earthquake that struck

Mexico and caused casualties, he said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent message of condolences to President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi has also sent message of condolences to Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso, he said and added, “We deeply mourn for the victims and convey our sincere condolences to the people in the affected areas.”

He said the Chinese Embassy in Mexico has immediately launched the

emergent consular protection mechanism and to date the Chinese side has received no report of the death or injury of Chinese citizens.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Mexico will

continue closely following the developments of the disaster and provide needed assistance to the Chinese citizens in a timely manner, he added.