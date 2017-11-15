Voters to cast vote in constituency on CNIC in 2018 polls: ECP

PESHAWAR, Nov 15 (APP):Additional Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday said that in next general election

the voters would cast their vote in the constituency of which he/she has given address on CNIC.

Addressing a media workshop here, he said that ECP is

introducing electoral reforms while keeping in view the past experiences,

adding that except the government servants all the voters would cast vote in

their own constituency.

He said that ECP remained fully engaged in meeting of

parliamentary committee on election reforms and floated various suggestions to

ensure transparent election in future.

He said that after thorough deliberations the Election Act

2017 was approved and now the ECP would draft rules under this act.

Zafar Iqbal said that under the act, all the officials to be

deployed on election duty would take oath to ensure transparent casting of

vote, adding provincial election commissioners would take oath from all

district returning officers while district election officers would take oath

from returning officers.

He said that under the act a formula has been drafted for

printing of ballot papers and the returning officer would seal record of

tempering in election in an evident bag to keep it preserve for future

investigation.

On the occasion Director General Election Muhammad Yousaf

Khattak briefed the media about new election act 2017 and told that if vote

count remains less than 10 percent in any constituency ECP would declare the

election result null and void for that constituency.

He further said that the data of voter lists is now shifted

to ECP from NADRA and as per the data the overall vote bank would be over 100

million. He said that any candidate or his agent can obtain a copy of voters’

list from ECP through a formal application.

He said that after May 1st, 2018 the previous voters’ list

would stand cancelled and sitting assemblies would complete the terms by June

1st, 2018.

Director MIS Haider Ali said that use of technology in NA-4

Peshawar by-poll proved very helpful in finalizing the election results.

Additional Director General Gender Affairs Nighat Saddiqui

told the participants of workshop that ECP is taking steps to ensure

participation of all segments of society, adding that district voters’

education committees have been activated at district level. She hoped an

increase in turn out in next general elections.

She said that as per the ECP data women voting was less in

79 constituencies of the country where the commission has decided now to

arrange mobile vans with the collaboration of NADRA for registration of votes

of the women.

The spokesman of EC Haroon Shinwari said that ECP is fully

ready for general elections at any time. He said that since the population

census has been completed therefore delimitation has become imperative now.

To a question, Additional Secretary told media that the

estimated cost for conduct of election process has also been increased.

He said that ECP is going to celebrate national voters’ day

on December 7 where awareness and sensitization would be created among media,

civil society and general public.

The workshop was attended by media representatives from

Peshawar. A total five sessions were

held and media persons were briefed about electoral reforms. Provincial

Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pir Maqbool Ahmed also attended the

workshop.