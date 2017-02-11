Use of modern Technology plays important role in prosperity of nations: AHSAN

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal distributed Laptops at

Virtual University in Lahore on Saturday under the Prime Minister’s Laptop scheme.

Speaking on this occasion he said use of modern technology play an

important role in prosperity of the nations, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said it is an era of knowledge based economy in which strong linkages between

academia and industry are vital for national development.

He said the countries which did not benefit from industrial revolution were left behind

in terms of economic growth.

Ahsan Iqbal said in future only those nations having latest communication systems and

using modern technology will be able to attain higher socio-economic development.