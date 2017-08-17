US furniture manufacturers to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): A high level delegation of the United

States furniture manufacturers will visit Pakistan for five-days

from 21 August to tap new prospects of mutual investment in the

field of furniture industry.

The aim of their visit is to further strengthen the existing

bilateral trade relations with Pakistani counterparts, said Chief

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq here Thursday.

He said that a PFC delegation had visited US, which was

successful as majority of the US furniture manufacturers in business

to business meetings have shown keen interest in Pak handmade

furniture products and desired for joint venture and investment.

He said that the interested investors were invited to visit

Pakistan and PFC will extend all out assistance and professional co-

operation besides making arrangements for direct interaction with

Pak furniture manufacturers in addition to fully fledged

facilitation to them.

The US delegation comprising Bilal Saglam and Ms Gizem Cigdem

from the US leading furniture brand Ashley Furniture Industries will

have one on one series of meetings with their counterparts.

They will visit furniture factory at Kurrianwala Faisalabad as

the Ashley is the world’s largest manufacturer of furniture with $

4.6 billion revenue and more than 26,000 plus worldwide employees.

He said total world trade in furniture is estimated to be in

the tune of $23.2 billion, of which the share of wooden furniture is

77 percent, followed by metal furniture at 17 percent and plastic

furniture at 6 percent.

Italy is the world’s biggest exporter of furniture followed by

Germany and Canada. United States is the biggest importer of wooden

furniture followed by Germany and France.

He said Pakistan’s share in the international wooden furniture

market is insignificant, despite the fact that the country has a

history of craftsmanship and innovation in the field of wooden

furniture.

He pointed that furniture exports from Pakistan were hovering

between $8.0 million to $12 million per annum, which did not reflect

even a friction of the actual potential of the furniture industry.

He said that “Ashley” will also ink an Memorandum of

Understanding with Pakistani leading furniture brand ChenOne to

boost bilateral trade.