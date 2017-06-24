US condemns terrorist attacks in Quetta, Parachinar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): The United States has condemned

terrorist attacks in Quetta and Parachinar, in which scores of

innocent civilians and police officers lost their lives.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and

their families. We will continue to work with the Government

of Pakistan and our partners across the region to combat the

threat of terrorism,” said a press statement received here

from the US State department spokesperson on Saturday.

The US stood with the people of Pakistan in their fight

against terrorism, it added.