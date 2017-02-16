US Ambassador Hale opens `English Work’ programme at PACC

KARACHI, Feb 16 (APP): American Ambassador to Pakistan, David

Hale, here on Thursday presided over the opening ceremony of a

six-month English training programme for 50 youth aged 17-25.

The programme, funded through Mission Pakistan’s Regional English

Language Programmes Office, focused on enhancing business communication

skills-including professional-level English-to improve students’

employment and educational prospects, and in many cases, their ability

to support their families, a US Consulate statement said here on

Thursday.

At the same time the programme introduced youth to U.S. values such

as volunteerism, and cultural and religious pluralism.

As part of the programme, two English Works students interviewed

Ambassador Hale on leadership, his experience in Pakistan, and his

career.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Hale told the students, `I

hope that English Works will enhance your confidence, expand your

ideas about democracy and volunteerism, and help you reach your full

potential as future leaders of Pakistan. You are already setting a

good example through the hard work you are putting into this programme’.

The ceremony was held at the Lincoln Corner at the

Pakistan-American Culture Center (PACC), one of 18 Lincoln Corners

across Pakistan run by the American Embassy.

A Lincoln Corner is a resource center and event space hosted in

partnership with Pakistani institutions-public libraries,

universities, and cultural centers, which provides a platform for open

dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans, promotes mutual

understanding, and strengthens people-to-people ties through programmes.