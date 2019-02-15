UN warns of worsening Yemen crisis

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 15 (APP):The situation in war-torn Yemen, already facing the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world, is getting even worse, the United Nations has warned. Since 2014, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in a conflict that has pushed the country to the brink of famine and economic collapse.

“The humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains the worst in the world,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Thursday. With famine threatening hundreds of thousands of lives, humanitarian aid is increasingly becoming the only lifeline for millions across the country, it said.