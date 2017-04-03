UN observers investigating ceasefire violations on Pakistan side of LoC

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 3 (APP): The United Nations military observer group mandated to monitor the ceasefire violations in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region is investigating the reported violations in the Azad Kashmir side of the Line of Control, a spokesman for the UN secretary-general said Monday, while urging India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution of the issue through dialogue.

“Alleged cease-fire violations are being investigated by the UN Military

Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in the Pakistan administered side of the Line of Control at Domel, Kotli and Bhimber, where the security situation has been tense,” Spokesman Stephne Dujarric said in a statement while answering a question at the regular noon briefing.

The U.N. has been voicing concerns over the continuing tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We continue to underline the need for the parties to find a peaceful

solution through engagement and dialogue,” the statement added.

UNMOGIP was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

While Pakistan allows UN observers to monitor the LoC, India does not.

The group, based in Rawalpindi, is composed of 44 military observers,

supported by 25 international civilian personnel and 47 local civilian staff.