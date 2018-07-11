UK minister host farewell lunch in honour Pak high commissioner

LONDON, Jul 11 (APP):British Minister of State for Asia and Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), Mark Field hosted a farewell lunch in honour of Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), here Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the High Commission Wednesday, the two sides reviewed Pakistan-UK bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction in that regard.

Minister Mark Field appreciated the role played by the high commissioner in furthering the UK-Pakistan relations.

He said the UK viewed Pakistan as an important friend and maintaining strong relations with Pakistan was a key foreign policy priority for his country.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and added that Pakistan’s role was crucial for regional peace and security.

The high commissioner thanked the minister for the friendly gesture of hosting him over lunch despite his busy schedule.

He hoped that the Pakistan-UK bilateral relations would continue on an upward trajectory in the future

as well.