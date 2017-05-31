UBL Funds launches 6 more investment centers across country

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): UBL Fund Managers Limited (UBL Funds)

is all set to launch 6 new investment centers all across Pakistan

during May and June 2017.

Aiming to increase its reach and customer base, the investment

centers would be inaugurated in Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and

Gujranwala, along with a relocation in Hyderabad, a press

statement Wednesday said.

In addition to these, investment centers in Faisalabad and

Islamabad will be added to the portfolio exclusively for investors

of Al-Ameen Funds- UBL Fund Managers Islamic product portfolio.

These investment centers aim to provide convenience and ease

of access to potential investors and would further contribute to the

growth of the Mutual Funds industry in Pakistan, it added.

With the launch of its new investment centers, UBL Funds would

have a total of 16 branches nationwide while Al-Ameen would have

six.

UBL Funds’ existing investment centers are in Karachi, Lahore,

Islamabad, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and

Abbottabad.

Simultaneously, there are also alternative distribution

channels based in Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Sukkur, Wah Cantt,

Attock, and myriad of other cities, the statement added.