Two youths embrace shahadat following indian firing

RAWAPINDI, Jun 12 (APP): Indian troops initiated unprovoked

heavy weapons including mortar firing targeting civil population

along Line of Control (LOC) in Jandrot and Hot spring sectors on

Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, two citizens

including Waqar Younas (18) and Asad Ali (19) resident of Bhabra

village embraced shahadat while three others were injured due to

Indian firing.

Injured were included Muhammad Shahbaz (30) resident of Bhabra

village, Shumaila khurshid (35) and Hafsa Shabbir (14) residents of

Chakrali village.

Pakistan Army effectively responded on the Indian posts firing

on civilians. Reports of damage to Indian posts and casualties.