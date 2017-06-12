Two youths embrace shahadat following indian firing

RAWAPINDI, Jun 12 (APP): Indian troops initiated unprovoked
heavy weapons including mortar firing targeting civil population
along Line of Control (LOC) in Jandrot and Hot spring sectors on
Monday.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, two citizens
including Waqar Younas (18) and Asad Ali (19) resident of Bhabra
village embraced shahadat while three others were injured due to
Indian firing.
Injured were included Muhammad Shahbaz (30) resident of Bhabra
village, Shumaila khurshid (35) and Hafsa Shabbir (14) residents of
Chakrali village.
Pakistan Army effectively responded on the Indian posts firing
on civilians. Reports of damage to Indian posts and casualties.
