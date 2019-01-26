Two Japanese naval aircraft arrive in Karachi for Aman 2019 exercise

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Two Japanese Naval aircraft have arrived in Karachi to participate in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 scheduled to start next month.

The Pakistan Navy is hosting the 6th series of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 in February at Karachi, said a press release issued here.

The two Japanese Naval P3C aircraft of Deployed Maritime Force for Anti-Piracy Enforcement (DAPE) visited PNS MEHRAN for Pre AMAN-19 exercise.Their aircrew participated in various events, including Search & Rescue (SAR) and Counter Piracy (CP) Exercises along with the Pakistan Navy aircrew.

The Japanese contingent also visited Maritime and PAF museums to learn about PN and PAF historic achievements.