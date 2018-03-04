Two-day 111th Pritchard Cup Golf tournament concludes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):The two-day 111th Pritchard Cup Golf Tournament concluded at Karachi Golf Club on Sunday, said a news release issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy.

The event was held under the auspices of Pakistan Navy to commemorate 130 years of establishment of the Karachi Golf Club (KGC).

Captain Ansar from Pakistan Navy clinched the Pritchard Cup, winning in Gross Category and was declared the club champion. Competitions were held for amateurs, seniors, ladies and juniors categories in 18 holes and for veterans in 09 holes. Pritchard Cup is being held since 1888.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Upon arrival at the venue, he was received by Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar.

Speaking on the occasion, he commended the untiring efforts of Pakistan Navy and KGC staff and felicitated them on the club’s 130th anniversary. The Admiral also congratulated winning golfers.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff distributed the trophies and medals among winners of different categories of Pritchard Cup. He paid special gratitude to the sponsors for their support to the game of golf and reiterated that Pakistan Navy would continue strenuous

efforts for promotion of sports in the country.

Karachi Golf Club started as an affiliate of Sindh Club in 1888 and was shifted to its present location in 1959. It is rated amongst the 100 remarkable golf courses in the world due to its unique features. The golf course and its affiliated facilities are located on 217 acres, surrounded by picturesque landscape.

Chief of the Naval Staff is the patron-in-chief of the Club, the Commander Karachi is the president, while the vice president

is elected annually.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries, member of KGC and prominent golfers of the country.