Trump’s disapproval rating nearing 60% again: Poll

NEW YORK, July 3 (APP): Almost 60 percent of Americans disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing, according to Gallup’s daily tracking poll.

The disapproval rating, 57 percent, is slightly lower than when Trump

reached record disapproval of 60 percent during mid-June, according to the poll.

Between the disapproval and approval ratings, there is a

20-percentage-point difference, with 37 percent of those surveyed in the latest poll saying they approve of the work Trump is doing.

The approval rating is also near the daily pollâ€™s record low mark of

35 percent that occurred in late March.

The past two Democratic presidents, former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton, never faced a 60 percent disapproval in the Gallup survey.

Former President George W. Bush, a Republican, reached the 60 percent disapproval mark after almost five years in office.

The daily poll surveys approximately 1,500 U.S. adults via telephone and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.