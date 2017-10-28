Trump has personality disorder, a doctor and ex-senator says

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (APP):A former Republican senator, who is also a medical doctor, said that President Donald Trump has a personality disorder in comments following follows harsh rebukes of Trump this week from two retiring Republican senators.

” We have a leader who has a personality disorder,” former Senator Tom Coburn said in an interview with The New York Times.

The former Republican senator, however, said that the party was not going to stop supporting the billionaire businessman, because “[Trump’s] done what he actually told the people he was going to do, and they’re not going to abandon him.”

Coburn’s remarks came soon after a number of senior Republicans criticized the US president, with Senator Jeff Flake launching a blistering attack on Trump, saying that his behavior was “dangerous to democracy.”

“Reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior has become excused and countenanced as telling it like it is when it is actually just reckless, outrageous and undignified,” Flake said.

“And when such behaviour emanates from the top of our government, it is something else. It is dangerous to a democracy.”

Flake also announced he would not seek re-election in 2018, arguing that he had “children and grandchildren to answer to.”

Republican Senator Bob Corker said on Thursday, “He is obviously not going to rise to the occasion as President,” and that, the debasement of our nation would be what Trump will be remembered most for.”

“I’ve been with him on multiple occasions to create some kind of aspirational approach, if you will, to the way he conducts himself. But I don’t think that that is possible. Unfortunately, I think world leaders are very aware that much of what he says is untrue,” he added.

Earlier this month, an organization of psychologists, Duty to Warn PAC, held marches across the US to tell the public that the businessman-turned politician suffers from malignant narcissism.

During the 2016 presidential race, his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, famously claimed that Trump was “temperamentally unfit” for the job.

A recent Fox News opinion poll shows Trump’s approval rating has dipped to the lowest mark it has been in any of the surveys conducted by the news channel.

Only 38 percent of voters approved the president’s performance, which is a 4 percentage points drop from September and a full 10 points since the poll’s first post-inaugural results in February, according to the survey.The poll also found that 57 percent of voters disapproved the president’s job performance.