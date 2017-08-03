Three/four rainy spells likely in August

LAHORE, Aug 3 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological

Department has forecast three to four spells of rainfall

with isolated extreme events in the country during the

current month. According to the weather outlook which has been prepared based upon regional and global weather conditions incorporating the climate system dynamics, monsoon is going to enter in weaker phase after mid-August in South Asia, including Pakistan, said a spokesman.

Near normal rainfall in northern half and below normal in

southern half of the country is expected during the

current month.

Three to four rainy spells with heavy falls are expected

in upper Punjab, KP, AJK and GB while one to two spells of

light to moderate intensity are predicted in Sindh and

Balochistan provinces.

“Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts

of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at

isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan,

Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and

Gilgit-Baltistan”, daily weather report said.