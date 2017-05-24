There was no disappointment in ICJ on Jadhav case: Aushtar Ausaf

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf
Ali asserting that Pakistan will forcefully defend its position in the Kulbhshan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on
June 8, Wednesday said there was no disappointment in the ICJ verdict.
Talking to the media at the conclusion of a workshop hosted by the
Australian National University here, he said there was no issue of
victory or loss as it was a common practice that such a stay order
is given by the courts.
Replying to a question, he said India had not given any reply in the
case and during the next hearing on June 8, the modalities of the proceedings would be settled and documents would be exchanged. India
would be asked to submit its case and then Pakistan would respond to
that. There would not be technically any proceedings on June 8,
he remarked.
Jadhav, 46, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on
charges of involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.
Replying to another question, he said he would be there in the ICJ on
next hearing.
About the criticism of the opposition on the issue of handling of
the Jadhav case in the ICJ, the Attorney General said it was not true that there existed any difference of opinion between opposition and the government. It was not a political issue rather it involved the national interest and all the parties on opposition and treasury benches were
united on the issue, he added.
He said India would submit its statement when proper proceedings
would start after June 8, which would be duly contested and countered.
India was trying to create smoke screen to hide its misdeeds and
weeknesses but, he added, Pakistan would expose India fully during the proceedings.
To another query, he said India had a permanent judge on the ICJ due to
which Pakistan had a right to appoint somebody as adhoc judge at the court
to neutralize India. “This is not our demand but our right, which has to be accepted by the court. We are in the process of shortlisting people for
this.”
To a question, Ashtar Ausaf Ali said that India had exposed itself by
taking the Jadhav case to the ICJ and the opportunity to expose India
would be duly availed.
