Ten-day ‘Lok Mela’ to start from April 7

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP): Annual ten-day cultural festival “Lok
Mela” will start from April 7 with colourful performances by folk
artists, showcasing dynamic rural life and culture at Shakarparian.
Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the
festival would bring cultures and civilizations of all regions of
the country under one roof.
She said that more than 500 artists, singers and artisans
would participate in the festival and represent the real cultural
values of the country.
Folk artists from the four provinces, including Azad Jammu
and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also perform during ten days
festival.
“Lok Mela aims at promoting, perpetuating and preserving arts,
crafts, culture, folk music and traditional skills of Pakistan,” she
said.
She said that this unique event has now become a symbol of the
federation and patronage to rich cultural diversity and active
participation of the people.
“The artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and other
performers would entertain the visitors from across the country,”
she said.
She said that the festival include provincial pavilions
depicting various cultural themes, Lok Virsa pavilion, cultural
food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping mall, kid’s corner,
concerts in open air theatre and several others.
“In order to highlight diversity within provinces, each
pavilion will focus on a specific theme,” Dr. Fouzia said.
She said cash awards will be given to master artisans in recognition
of their craftsmanship.
