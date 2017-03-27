Talal advises KP to follow Punjab to achieve speedy progress

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhry on Monday advised the other provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Sindh to follow Punjab government to achieve speedy progress in their respective areas.

Talking to a news channel, he said that PML-N will contest the next general elections on the basis of performance and development works.

He said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf was copying the PML-N in every development project.

Expressing his concerns over the situation in Sindh, he said that there was need to focus on removing the garbage piling in every parts of province. He said that federal government was supporting the Sindh province in many development projects.

He said that other provinces should follow the Punjab Chief Minister for achieving development progress in their respective areas.