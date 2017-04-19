Students of NUST meet COAS after winning international championship

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Students of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) who won International Championship on Longevity Design held in California, USA on 30 March 2017 met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday.

Twenty countries participated in the competition.

The theme of competition was ‘improving the quality of life for individuals aging in their homes.’

Three member NUST team of Awais Shafiq, Hooriya Anam and Arslan Javed was selected from top 9 teams from different universities across the world by a panel of judges of industries from Silicon Valley.

NUST team designed Tremor Acquisition and Minimization (TAME) and defeated MIT Virginia Technology, Stanford, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Waterloo, Canada, Cornell, California, Berkeley and Beijing universities in final stage held at Stanford University.

TAME is a wearable device for real time pathological wrist tremor suppression to enable tremor patients perform routine task without assistance.

COAS congratulated the team on this outstanding achievement.

“Our youth is our asset and we are proud of their achievement for keeping the green flag high,” the COAS emphasized.