SSGCL to set up 10 LPG-air mix plants this year: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Minister of State for Petroleum Jam

Kamal Khan Wednesday informed the Senate’s Standing Committee on

Energy that Sui Souther Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) would set up 10

LPG-air mix plants in its operation area during the current fiscal

year.

The minister apprised the committee, which met with Mir

Israrullah Khan Zehri in the chair, that the government was encouraging setting up of more Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)-air mix plants in

selected areas where natural gas supply did not exist.

He sought suggestions and site identification from

parliamentarians, who desired gasification of the towns in far-flung

and hilly areas.

The SSGCL managing director briefed the body that currently

the company had managed finances for 10 LPG units and it was in the

process of floating tender for them.

Jam Kamal said the company was facing problems in acquiring

land, due to high prices, in Balochistan for the LPG plants as four

to five acre land was required for a single plant in the closest

vicinity of the town where the commodity would be supplied.

The body was also apprised that two state companies, Sui

Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company

Limited (SSGCL), would establish around 65 LPG-air mix plants, out

of which 30 would be in Balochistan, two each in Sindh and Gilgit-

Baltistan, 10 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

and 18 in Punjab.

Earlier, officials from the Petroleum Division briefed the

committee on budgetary allocation and its bi-annual utilization for

the period January-June 2017, by the then Ministry of Petroleum and

Natural Resources.

The body also took up a petition of four SSGCL’s contractual

employees, whose services were terminated after they could not pass

the NTS (National Testing Service) test.

The committee members observed that the SSGCL administration

should look into ways and means for amicable and legal solution of

the issue.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Baz

Muhammad Khan, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Taj Muhammad Afridi,

Hamza, Nisar Muhammad and Muhammad Yousaf, besides Minister of State

for Power Division Abid Sher Ali, secretaries, Director General

Geological Survey of Pakistan and officials of Oil and Gas

Regulatory Authority.