SSGCL to set up 10 LPG-air mix plants this year: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Minister of State for Petroleum Jam
Kamal Khan Wednesday informed the Senate’s Standing Committee on
Energy that Sui Souther Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) would set up 10
LPG-air mix plants in its operation area during the current fiscal
year.
The minister apprised the committee, which met with Mir
Israrullah Khan Zehri in the chair, that the government was encouraging setting up of more Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)-air mix plants in
selected areas where natural gas supply did not exist.
He sought suggestions and site identification from
parliamentarians, who desired gasification of the towns in far-flung
and hilly areas.
The SSGCL managing director briefed the body that currently
the company had managed finances for 10 LPG units and it was in the
process of floating tender for them.
Jam Kamal said the company was facing problems in acquiring
land, due to high prices, in Balochistan for the LPG plants as four
to five acre land was required for a single plant in the closest
vicinity of the town where the commodity would be supplied.
The body was also apprised that two state companies, Sui
Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited (SSGCL), would establish around 65 LPG-air mix plants, out
of which 30 would be in Balochistan, two each in Sindh and Gilgit-
Baltistan, 10 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
and 18 in Punjab.
Earlier, officials from the Petroleum Division briefed the
committee on budgetary allocation and its bi-annual utilization for
the period January-June 2017, by the then Ministry of Petroleum and
Natural Resources.
The body also took up a petition of four SSGCL’s contractual
employees, whose services were terminated after they could not pass
the NTS (National Testing Service) test.
The committee members observed that the SSGCL administration
should look into ways and means for amicable and legal solution of
the issue.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Baz
Muhammad Khan, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Taj Muhammad Afridi,
Hamza, Nisar Muhammad and Muhammad Yousaf, besides Minister of State
for Power Division Abid Sher Ali, secretaries, Director General
Geological Survey of Pakistan and officials of Oil and Gas
Regulatory Authority.
