Sports facilities being created under vision of CM Punjab

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP):The creation of sports facilities in far-flung areas has been one of the key features of Punjab Government’s sports growth mission and top class sports amenities will be provided in suburban areas as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif

This was stated by Director General Sports Board, Muammad Aamir Jan

after the visit of Karol Ghati and Gaowshala grounds here on Monday.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director Muhammad Ashraf, Divisional

Officer Lahore Nadeem Qaiser, SDO, XEN and other officials of Building Department during his visits.

Aamir Jan inspected the civil work and various parts of under-construction sports projects. Divisional Officer Lahore Nadeem Qaiser and District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah briefed the DG, SBP

about the status of under-construction sports projects.

Aamir Jan, on this occasion said that the Karol Ghati cricket

ground is in its final stages of completion. “The venue is equipped

with top standard facilities like floodlight, jogging tracks, akharas, sports gymnasiums and pavilions”, he added.

The officers informed DG SBP that the Gaowshala ground is being constructed on 119 kanals land at the bank of River Ravi. He issued directions to concerned officers to complete these projects in

stipulated period.

Aamir Jan also inspected under-construction akhara in Gaowshala

ground. He said that traditional wrestling (desi kushti) is very much popular in Punjab and this akhara is being constructed to keep this

game alive in our region.