Six security personnel martyred in Harnai blast

QUETTA, Aug 14 (APP): At least six security force personnel were

martyred and two other were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Shahrag near Khost area of Harnai district on Monday.

According to security force spokesman, unknown men had planted IED

besides the road which the security forces’ vehicle hit while patrolling.

The vehicle was destroyed in the blast.

The victims were identified as Lnk Yousaf Imran, Sep Shahb-uddin, Sep

Fayyaz, Sep Umer, Sep Naeem and Civ security Fazal Rehman.

The injured were identified as Sub Haydatullah and Civ dvr Saadullah.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace

out suspects.

Further investigation was underway.