Shehbaz Sharif orders operation against encroachments

LAHORE, May 4 (APP): In a meeting presided over by Chief

Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, it was

decided to launch an anti-encroachment operation in the province

especially Lahore.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif directed police and

administration to provide all-out cooperation to District

Governments in this regard and take all stakeholders in

confidence before operation.

He said that this operation needed an exhaustive arrangement

which was implementable and it would be productive just in the

event that it was completed on reasonable premise and guaranteed

that this encroachment won’t take place again.

He said infringements disturbed smooth flow of traffic so it

must be ensured that this operation was being launched across the

board without any discrimination. The Chief Minister directed

concerned authorities to launch an awareness campaign in this

regard.