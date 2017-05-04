Shehbaz Sharif orders operation against encroachments

LAHORE, May 4 (APP): In a meeting presided over by Chief
Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, it was
decided to launch an anti-encroachment operation in the province
especially Lahore.
Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif directed police and
administration to provide all-out cooperation to District
Governments in this regard and take all stakeholders in
confidence before operation.
He said that this operation needed an exhaustive arrangement
which was implementable and it would be productive just in the
event that it was completed on reasonable premise and guaranteed
that this encroachment won’t take place again.
He said infringements disturbed smooth flow of traffic so it
must be ensured that this operation was being launched across the
board without any discrimination. The Chief Minister directed
concerned authorities to launch an awareness campaign in this
regard.