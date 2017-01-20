Shehbaz inaugurates Lincoln Corner at ITU

LAHORE, Jan 20 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated First Lincoln Corner at the Information Technology University (ITU), Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

The Lincoln Corner has been set up in collaboration with the from the

United States (US) Consulate General, Lahore and will provide free access to internet, books, magazines and videos to help students being self sufficient and knowledgeable

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said Lincoln Corner at ITU would provide an opportunity to studnets from both the countries to know of each other culture, asocial norms and language.

Shehbaz said it would open up new forums of discussion for sharing

ideas and refine thinking patterns, adding that Lincoln Corner, with the facilities of E Library and American Database, had now been established in 19 different cities of Pakistan from where Pakistani students could know of latest technology through laptops and it will be helpful for their capacity building in engineering as well as other fields.

He said it was a remarkable day in the history of America as president

elect Donald Trump was taking his presidential oath. The CM reminded the audience of the determination of new US President who, at many occasions, had expressed his will to work for peace, harmony and close ties with international world so that new opportunities for American people could be created.

While admiring Donald Trump’s views, the CM said both countries had

placed considerable importance on the maintenance of close and supportive relationship and will continue to strengthen these ties.

He congratulated Vice Chancellor ITU Dr. Umer Saif and American Council General YuriyFedkiw on establishing Lincoln Corner at ITU.

Speaking on the occasion, US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw said Lincoln

Corner will help Pakistani students get knowledge about American people and learn English language which will pave way for understanding each other culture.

The US diplomat said America is looking forward to enhancing partnership with Pakistan in promoting education, information technology and other sectors.

Later, Punjab CM visited Lincoln Corner and was briefed about digital

library. Shehbaz Sharif also interacted with students there.

Provincial Minister HEC Syed Ali Raza Gillani and Chairman HEC Commission Dr Nizam ud Din, IT experts, senior officers and a large number of students were also present.