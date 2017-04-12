Shehbaz for unity on health, education, economy, defence sectors

MULTAN, April 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday urged all political parties to get united on strengthening health, education, economy and defence sectors for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Whichever party comes into power, it should focus on these four sectors for the country’s development, he said speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of Air University Multan Campus at Chak 5 Faiz.

Today, the world demanded an economy driven vision, he said. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has forced Pakistan to revisit its education policies, over a period of time the country had produced great scholars, eminent educationists, researchers and others, but now engineers, technicians, motor mechanics so on and so forth were needed.

He said that Information Technology was the need of the hour.

The Punjab Chief Minister said, 65 per cent of the country’s

population consists of youth aged 15 to 30 years,

and it was a challenge for the government to convert them into an opportunity. If it is done, it would be a win-win situation.

He said, the youth should be empowered with high quality and job oriented education, adding that no nation could move forward without seeking education.

About government educational projects, Shehbaz Sharif informed the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) was perhaps matchless fund in South Asia.

The assests of PEEF were Rs 20 billion in cash, he said and added, educational expenditures of over one billion needy and diligent boys and girls were being paid through this fund.

He said the PEEF had disbursed Rs 11 billion scholarship during 2008 to 2017.

Daanish schools are like Eton and Harrows of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif said and added that best and free of charge education and other facilities were being extended to the poor students in those schools.

He informed that first IT university of South Punjab was near completion in Rahim Yar Khan.

He stated that over 100,000 laptop computers would be disbursed among higher achievers of schools, colleges and univarsities during the current year, adding that over 300,000 laptops had aleardy been distributed.

He appreciated Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for establishing a school for special children in Lahore.

The chief minister announced a hefty financial assistance for Air University Multan Campus and hinted at the construction possibility of Metro Bus Project on varsity’s route in future.

Shehbaz Sharif also performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Air University Multan campus.

Earlier, addressing on the occasion, chairman Higher Education Commission, Dr Mukhtar stressed the need for producing good human beings, besides quality education at the varsities.

He highlighted the number of education projects being carried out by the incumbent government, saying that it showed the government attached great priority with education.

Among others PML-N parliamentarians, MPAs, mayor Multan and top armed forces and civil officers were present.