Several power plants to start generating electricity next year: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja
Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that several power plants will
start generating electricity from next year.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that 8000
megawatt electricity will be added into the system next year which
will help address the energy issue.
He said that uninterrupted power supply had been ensured to
industrial sector for the last two years.
To a question, Defence Minister Khawaja M Asif said that
Pakistan was serious in improving relations with Afghanistan.
He said that the main cause of strain relations between
Pakistan and Afghanistan was due to Indian influence in that
country.
To another question he said that Pakistan Armed forces had
given a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism. He said that
Armed forces are also extending their services in conducting
census in the country. He said that every possible step would be
taken in flushing out terrorists and the menace of terrorism from
the country.
Replying to a question regarding retired General Raheel
Sharif, he said the decision for the Command of Coalition Force
was yet to be taken.