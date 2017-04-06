Several power plants to start generating electricity next year: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja

Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that several power plants will

start generating electricity from next year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that 8000

megawatt electricity will be added into the system next year which

will help address the energy issue.

He said that uninterrupted power supply had been ensured to

industrial sector for the last two years.

To a question, Defence Minister Khawaja M Asif said that

Pakistan was serious in improving relations with Afghanistan.

He said that the main cause of strain relations between

Pakistan and Afghanistan was due to Indian influence in that

country.

To another question he said that Pakistan Armed forces had

given a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism. He said that

Armed forces are also extending their services in conducting

census in the country. He said that every possible step would be

taken in flushing out terrorists and the menace of terrorism from

the country.

Replying to a question regarding retired General Raheel

Sharif, he said the decision for the Command of Coalition Force

was yet to be taken.