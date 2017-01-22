Seven killed, three injured in accident

PESHAWAR, Jan 22 (APP): At least seven persons were killed and three

other injured when a van plunged into deep ravine in Jabo area of District Buner on Sunday morning.

According to an official of the police control a passenger fielder motor

car (Ghawgai) was going from Jabu Chogarzai to Sawari area of District Buner, when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The official told APP that the vehicle plunged to deep ravine, killing

seven persons on the spot including four of a same family while three other sustained critical injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.