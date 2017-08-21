Senate passes four resolutions; refers amendments to relevant committee

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): The Senate on Monday adopted four resolutions

and referred amendments to relevant committee on Rules and Procedure.

Four resolutions adopted by the House were about launching special

channel of the state Television (PTV) to broadcast parliamentary proceedings of Federal and provincial legislatures; improving the quality of front page of Pakistani official passports and to increase its pages; assisting the people affected by recent rains and floods in Balochistan on immediate basis and constructing more small Hydro-electric dams to control load shedding in the country.

The amendments prosed in the Senate rules 64 and 93 were referred to the

Standing Committee on Rules and Procedure.

A commenced resolution was disposed of for being provincial issue which

demanded to reserve at least 20 seats for the students of Balochistan in all Cadet Colleges of the country.

Another resolution about immediate removal of Chairman, Securities and

Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was termed `infructuousâ€™ and it was deferred by him after debate with Leader of the Opposition Ch. Aitazar Ahsan.

The resolution stated that Chairman SECP should be removed immediately

from his office after registration of FIR against him on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the light of recommendations of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama Case.