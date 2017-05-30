Senate body directs custom department to act against drug, weapon smugglers

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday directed the Customs department to initiate operation against the drug and weapons smugglers.

The Senate committee meeting was chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla here in Parliament House to consider and finalize the recommendations on the Finance Bill,2017.

Secretary Finance Tariq Bajwa, informed the committee that in Finance Bill,2017 the sting operation against the drug smugglers was proposed.

He said that in Finance Bill 2017, establishment of Directorate for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was also proposed.

He added that separate directorate for trade under CPEC would also be established to enhance the trade volume in the country.

He said that scanner would also be established at Gawadar port and Pakistan Afghanistan “Sust Border” for maintaining check on illegal trade.

Every container would be checked after every two hundred Kilometer at Pakistan Afghanistan boarder.

During the meeting, Chairman Committee Saleem Mandviwalla, raised question on performance of scanners, operating at Karachi port.

Senator Osman Saifullah said that the authorization of tax exemption should be given to the minister and the cabinet.

The meeting was attended by Senators Ilyas Bilour, Mohsin Khan Leghari, Saud Majeed, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Osman Saifullah and Chairman FBR Dr Muhammad Irshaad.